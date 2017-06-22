Facebook activates 'safety check' after tornado confirmed

After storms passed through central Alabama, including a confirmed EF-2 tornado in west Jefferson County, Facebook has activated their 'safety check' functionality for folks in the area affected by the storm.

Using geo-location, the feature recognizes when you are in or near an area that was impacted by a disaster, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, or tsunamis.

The feature was launched back in 2014 after many disaster situations where folks looked to the internet and social media to let their family and friends know they were OK.

For more details about the feature, check out this website: https://www.facebook.com/about/safetycheck/

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.