Honda dealership in Ensley damaged during storm

Scary. That's how Freeway Honda GM Will Barnes described being in the store when a storm came through Ensley on Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but Barnes now has a healthy appreciation for storms.

"... It is amazing how fast something like this can come and go and how much damage it can do, and under 60 seconds," he said.

Staff were closing a couple of deals in the showroom when a siren started going off, the wind increased, and the building began to shake. Windows and doors were shattered.

The wind removed the dealership's sign and seven trees that were in front of the building.

Barnes said he has never seen anything like that before, but the staff survived without injuries.

"We got everybody secured in the center of the building, the safest place," he said.

He said the dealership will reopen soon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.