EF-1 tornado causes damage in west Jefferson County, Ala. as Cindy remnants pass through

The National Weather Service confirms damage in west Jefferson County, Alabama is consistent with an EF-1 tornado. The damage from the tornado in the Midfield and Fairfield areas happened as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.

The worst reports of damage come from Fairfield, Alabama.

Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store #17 was destroyed and a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) next door was also damaged heavily.

At the ABC store, five people were in the store at the time the storm came through. One employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, and officials say the other folks in the store were shaken, but unhurt.

The police chief in Fairfield confirms there was some looting at the location after the storm hit. The state is reportedly sending a truck to pick up the undamaged alcohol. They also say surveillance cameras are going up to provide security for the area.

Other businesses near Western Hills Mall are reporting varying degrees of damage, including an Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers location that saw heavy damage.

Multiple houses in Fairfield also saw damage, primarily from downed trees and debris. Residents came home Thursday and worked late into the evening to clear branches from their yards so they could get into their homes.

Power outages were in the thousands. Alabama Power reported there were still more than 5,000 outages in the Birmingham metro area.

MEDIA UPDATE: 6800 outages statewide. 5400 in Bham area; 700 Tuscaloosa area; 500 Anniston area. #AlabamaPower crews continue working. #alwx — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) June 23, 2017

In all, the weather service reports four people were injured during the storm in Fairfield. No details are available as to the extent of their injuries.

Down Bessemer Super Highway in Midfield, damage was reported at Valhalla Funeral Home. An employee at the funeral home said a funeral was happening when the storms came through. Some roof damage at their building, in addition they report multiple trees down on the cemetery property.

In addition, there are multiple reports of trees down in the Ensley area of Birmingham. Some damage was reported at the Freeway Honda and Limbaugh Toyota dealerships.

The damage was reported after a Tornado Warning was issued for central Jefferson County just before 12:30 p.m. That storm dissipated and the warnings were canceled after 1 p.m.

