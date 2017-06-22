Damage reported in west Jefferson County, Ala. as Cindy remnants pass through

There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.

The worst reports of damage are coming out of Fairfield, Alabama.

Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store #17 was destroyed and a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) next door was also damaged heavily.

At the ABC store, five people were in the store at the time the storm came through. One employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, and officials say the other folks in the store were shaken, but unhurt.

The police chief in Fairfield confirms there was some looting at the location after the storm hit. The state is reportedly sending a truck to pick up the undamaged alcohol. They also say surveillance cameras are going up to provide security for the area.

Other businesses near Western Hills Mall are reporting varying degrees of damage, including a Tire Engineers location.

Down Bessemer Super Highway in Midfield, damage was reported at Valhalla Funeral Home. An employee at the funeral home said a funeral was happening when the storms came through. Some roof damage at their building, in addition they report multiple trees down on the cemetery property.

In addition, there are multiple reports of trees down in the Ensley area of Birmingham. Some damage was reported at the Freeway Honda and Limbaugh Toyota dealerships.

The damage was reported after a Tornado Warning was issued for central Jefferson County just before 12:30 p.m. That storm dissipated and the warnings were canceled after 1 p.m.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of central and western Alabama until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

