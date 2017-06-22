ABC Store reports 1 employee injured during storm

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.

"ATTENTION: Alabama ABC Store #17, located at 6940 Martin Luther King Drive in Fairfield, moments ago suffered major damage due to a "weather-related" event. One employee was injured and transported to a local hospital."

