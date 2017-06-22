ABC Store reports 1 employee injured during storm

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.More >>
Trump says on Twitter he 'did not make' and does 'not have' recordings of conversations with Comey.
The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force (WANTF) is searching for 22-year-old Kevin James Piccolo.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON TORNADO THREAT: Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression, and the current forecast track has the system moving northeast across southern Arkansas and across Tennessee on Friday.
An unidentified 40-year-old inmate at the Hoover city jail died in his cell Monday evening.
