Man wanted for drug trafficking in Tuscaloosa

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force (WANTF) is searching for 22-year-old Kevin James Piccolo.
Police say he is charged with trafficking marijuana, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix tax stamp and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for these charges totals $1,596,000.
On May 26, WANTF executed a search warrant at Piccolo’s residence in the 1400 block of 6th Street in Tuscaloosa. They recovered five pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at $17,500, two grams of cocaine HCl valued at $200, one-half gram of Ketamine valued at $70, 1.5 grams of DMT valued at $250, four grams of MDMA valued at $400, assorted drug paraphernalia and $59,400 in cash, according to police.
The suspect is currently on the run from authorities.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Piccolo, please contact CrimeStoppers at (205) 752-7867 or WANTF at (205) 248-4770.
