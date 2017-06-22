Our House: Outdoor entertainment ideas for summer

Emily Eichhorn and Alex Barnes from Allsouth Appliance joined us with a look at a few summertime essentials to make your outdoor entertaining sizzle. Green Mountain Grills has some great grills fueled by wood pellets rather than charcoal or gas. The wood pellets are fed by an auger into the firebox to create heat and smoke. These grills have the ability to connect via wifi to any smartphone or tablet to regulate grill temperature and monitor meat temperature. The Davy Crockett is a portable grill that can plug into a regular wall socket, car socket, or a 12-volt battery. This model is ideal for tailgating, camping, etc. You can use it at home, during your tailgating adventures this football season and for when you want to brave the outdoors camping, but still, have a great meal.

Lampe Berger doesn't just "mask" the smell of odor molecules, it destroys them leaving your air completely purified through a system of diffusion by catalysis. There are so many different lamps and scents to choose from. The gift sets are a great way to get started. With the gift set, you get one lamp, the ceramic wick and a starter size bottle of fragrance. The summer night scent is great for the outdoors during the summer because it repels outdoor bugs to prevent them from bothering you.

