American car purchase options

John Bozzella, CEO of the Association of Global Automakers, which represents foreign-owned automakers and suppliers, discussed the misconceptions about the auto industry in the United States. There are 13 foreign auto companies and 32 auto-manufacturing facilities here in the U.S., responsible for over half of the cars made in the U.S. American workers built one million MORE cars in 2016 than they made the year before NAFTA went into effect. These 13 International auto manufacturers in the United States produced more than 5.5 million vehicles last year, more than half of the cars made in the U.S.

These International auto manufacturers invested $75 billion into America's economy. International automaker manufacturing facilities are operating 32 facilities in 14 states and employing over 130,000 U.S. employees with an employee payroll of $11.3 billion in 2016. Manufacturing is just the beginning… there are also the jobs produced and supported by the car dealerships - 9,600 dealerships with 577,000 direct jobs and 527,00 indirect jobs; the ports of export shipping U.S. produced vehicles overseas, and the Research & Development facilities - 65 R&D facilities in 16 states. For more information, visit www.globalautomakers.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.