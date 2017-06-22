Jeh Jeh Live: Art on the Rocks

Art On The Rocks presented by Dale's Seasoning returns to the Birmingham Museum of Art for its 13th season, featuring a new line-up of programs and the opportunity to pre-purchase discounted tickets. The long-standing, popular event series is set to take place June 23, July 21, and August 18. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for members. From magicians to contortionists, breakdancing to Bollywood dancing, and pop-up opera concerts to body painting,

Art On The Rocks gears up to be Birmingham's most dynamic art event of the summer. This season, Art On The Rocks is themed around the Museum's current exhibition, Third Space /shifting conversations with contemporary art, and once again collaborates with local creatives to offer activities and performances inspired by art and culture around the world. For tickets or more information, visit www.artsbma.org.

