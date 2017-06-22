'Transformers: The Last Knight' review

"Transformers: The Last Knight" promises lots of action! This is the 5th movie in the blockbuster franchise and brings back Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel and director Michael Bay to the sci-fi thriller. This time around the humans are at war with the transformers and it's up to an unlikely alliance to help save the world. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. "Transformers: The Last Knight" is rated PG-13. Stan Daniel, the owner of Kingdom Comics, watched the movie already and joins us with his review.

He says:

Baaaaad movie. Let's begin by saying this: of all the Michael Bay movies ever made, this is the Michael Bay-ee-est. As is the case with all his films, every shot is gorgeous and meticulously framed. It's a shame that you only know what is going in each shot for less than 10% of the time. This is a hot transforming mess of a movie. You could give two preschoolers Transformer action figures and film them playing with the toys for three hours and walk away with a more satisfying storyline and in-depth character development. Admittedly you wouldn't get spectacular suitable-for-framing robot explosions, but the dialogue would be more natural. It's almost like the script writers and the director have to keep reminding themselves what movie they are shooting. Is it a King Arthur movie? Is it a World War 2 flick? Is Marky Mark reuniting the funky bunch and this is their first new video? Sadly, the answer to all those questions is a synthesized exploding "YES!" ... and it's got some robots that turn into cars, too.

As a testament to the fact that this movie went off the tracks during preproduction, The main character stops no less than five times to remind us that he is, in fact, Optimus Prime. I'm not sure why he was afraid we didn't know who he was as he is the only real reason we go to see these movies. Oh, Anthony Hopkins seems to have accidentally got lost from the set of Thor 3 and stumbled into this film as well. It looked as though Sir Anthony was enjoying himself, it's a shame the rest of the audience was not. Let's just get this over with, this movie is a 2 out of 10. I want to say no kids should see this, but it's my staunch belief that no adults should see it either. Ever take your TV remote and start pressing the channel button repeatedly, rapidly racing through random shows and programs? This movie is 3 hours of that, with Marky Mark. Go see Wonder Woman again, or Guardians, both are much more enjoyable and family friendly than the cursing and crude cybernetic shenanigans of these robots.

