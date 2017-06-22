FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Flash flood threat, isolated tornadoes as Cindy moves further inland

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON TORNADO THREAT: Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression, and the current forecast track has the system moving northeast across southern Arkansas and across Tennessee on Friday. During this time, we will remain in a very moist/tropical air mass with lots of rain and a few thunderstorms. Parts of our area have picked up over four inches of rain over the past 24-48 hours and with more rain on the way, flash flood watches will continue through Thursday evening. At the time of this update, the heaviest rain bands in our state were impacting areas along and west of I-65. A tornado watch is in effect because some of the convective showers in these bands may try to rotate. Typically in a setup like this we can have quick spin-up tornadoes, so stay weather alert this afternoon and check in with the First Alert Weather app and on-air updates. The latest tornado watch includes Greene and Hale counties in our area, but there is a chance that may be extended as temperatures rise.



FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER SMALL TORNADO RISK FRIDAY: As Cindy’s remnants pass to our north tomorrow we will see a continued risk for possible flooding and isolated tornadoes. The primary tornado risk will be in locations north and west of Birmingham. This tornado threat will continue into tomorrow afternoon and evening. The rain should become more organized in a southwest to northeast oriented axis on Saturday and begin a final push southward as a cold front moves in. So we will have one more day with elevated rain chances and possible storms Saturday. This axis of rain will finally begin to move south Saturday night as drier air settles in. We could have a lingering shower to the south early Sunday, but sunshine, clearing and less humid weather will be returning by the start of next week! Stay with WBRC for continuing First Alert updates throughout the day.



