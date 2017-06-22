Coconut Pie

Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups whole milk
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups of whipped cream
1 unbaked pastry shell - 9 inches
Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine the milk, sugar, coconut, eggs, flour, butter and vanilla.
Pour into pie shell
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Cool to room temperature
Top with whipped cream
