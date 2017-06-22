Coconut Pie - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coconut Pie

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups whole milk
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour    1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups of whipped cream
1 unbaked pastry shell - 9 inches

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the milk, sugar, coconut, eggs, flour, butter and vanilla.
Pour into pie shell
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. 
Cool to room temperature 
Top with whipped cream

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly