Coconut Pie

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups of whipped cream

1 unbaked pastry shell - 9 inches

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the milk, sugar, coconut, eggs, flour, butter and vanilla.

Pour into pie shell

Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool to room temperature

Top with whipped cream

