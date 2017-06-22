FIRST ALERT: Strong storms and flash flooding possible

Strong to severe storms are possible for west Alabama today. The threat is mainly for all areas from the I-65 corridor westward to the state line. Isolated tornadoes are possible in the clusters of thunderstorms. Look for highs near 80 and SE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Also a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the same area through 7 p.m.

The rainfall becomes more periodic after today, with bands of showers expected to push through.

On again/off again rainfall is expected through Saturday, but Sunday the rain should be ending!

As we head into our new workweek SUNSHINE is in the forecast...how bout that!!!

