FIRST ALERT: Strong storms and flash flooding possible

Strong to severe storms are possible for west Alabama today.More >>
Strong to severe storms are possible for west Alabama today.More >>
The two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to allow same-sex couples to marry is approaching.More >>
The two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to allow same-sex couples to marry is approaching.More >>
State experts reported Alabama babies are dying at a faster rate by more than three percent than the national average which is five-point-four percent.More >>
State experts reported Alabama babies are dying at a faster rate by more than three percent than the national average which is five-point-four percent.More >>
Expect a shield of soaking rain and embedded thunderstorms overnight and Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25-30mph with several inches of rainfall accumulating - especially for places west of I-65.More >>
Expect a shield of soaking rain and embedded thunderstorms overnight and Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25-30mph with several inches of rainfall accumulating - especially for places west of I-65.More >>
One man was shot in the face and another was shot in the foot Wednesday evening at Aspen Run Apartments.More >>
One man was shot in the face and another was shot in the foot Wednesday evening at Aspen Run Apartments.More >>