Druid City pride celebrating 2-year marriage equality anniversary

The two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to allow same-sex couples to marry is approaching.

One group in Tuscaloosa is preparing now for the big day.

Since Marriage Equality is on a Monday this year, Druid City Pride is hosting their celebration Saturday at Mellow Mushroom.

Druid City pride director Russell Howard said June 26, 2015, is a day history was made in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Many same-sex couples who are married Howard said are still overwhelmed that they can have benefits involving spousal insurance, medical information and more.

Howard said although progress has been made there still work to do to prevent LGBTQ discrimination.

“I don't think we should ever take for granted for the people who fought hard to get us to where we are today without them we wouldn't have the marriage equality we have. So for them, there will always be a remembrance for that,” said Druid City pride director Russell Howard.

Saturday's Marriage Equality Celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. and opened to everyone.

