Experts say AL babies die at faster rate than national average

State experts reported Alabama babies are dying at a faster rate by more than three percent than the national average which is five-point-four percent.

Safe infant sleep advocates are trying to combat this statewide problem.

According to a state perinatal coordinator, 22 percent of infant deaths are a result of unsafe sleeping habits.

Eliminating that factor in Alabama can reduce the number of babies passing away by a lot.

“We did co-sleep with my daughter. I’ve always known about SIDS I just you know how you think it won’t happen to you,” said Tomalisa Washington with the Benjamin Barnes YMCA Women’s Council.

“It’s very important parents know that sleeping with your baby is not good,” said West Alabama Perinatal Coordinator Trendle Samuel.

Although nothing happened to Tomalisa Washington’s daughter, she’s working with local groups to make sure SIDs doesn’t strike your babies.

“To wake up one day and to see the baby is no longer breathing, that’s heartbreaking,” said Washington.

Samuel studies infant and fetal mortality rates.

She describes ways you can keep your baby safe while sleeping.

“The baby is inside of a sleep sack, there is no way this can come over the baby’s head. And it zips from the top down. Put them on their back, alone and in a crib, no toys, no bumper pads,” said Samuel.

A lack of education is why Washington believes so many parents and caretakers ignore the prevention measures of SIDS.

“This is not something talking about to scare you but that this is actually happening right her in our own backyard,” said Washington.

In the black community, the number of babies not seeing their first birthday is even higher.

“African-American babies are dying at two times the rate of white babies,” said Samuel.

In other words: there’s more work to do.

“Even though the number of SIDS death has gone down since like 60 percent since the back to sleep campaign started, we still have babies dying and that’s still too many,” said Samuel.

A free Safe Sleep Baby event with raffle prizes included is happening Saturday at The Tuscaloosa Police Department from 10 a.m. to Noon.

