1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash, shooting in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead and another is at UAB Hospital after a crash on Highway 203 in Montevallo.

Investigators say the two had been shot.

Neighbors heard the crash and called police.

