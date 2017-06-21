Jefferson County investigating officer-involved shooting in Midfield

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Midfield Wednesday evening.

Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson confirms the incident happened at 12th Avenue and 8th Street.

Richardson says police responded to a burglary call. When they arrived, officers found an open door. They entered the home and confronted one of the burglars. Shots were fired, hitting the suspected burglar.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

