Birmingham PD: 1 man shot in face, another shot in foot at Aspen Run Apartments

Tropical Storm Cindy is already impacting the Gulf Coast with gusty winds and heavy rain. Expect overcast skies to continue with temperatures in the mid 70s. If you see any sunshine over the next few days, it will be brief.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is already impacting the Gulf Coast with gusty winds and heavy rain. Expect overcast skies to continue with temperatures in the mid 70s. If you see any sunshine over the next few days, it will be brief.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Midfield Wednesday evening.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Midfield Wednesday evening.More >>
A weeklong camp in Alabaster trains children how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.?More >>
A weeklong camp in Alabaster trains children how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.?More >>
Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey feels vindicated by a new report released Wednesday by the state board of education.More >>
Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey feels vindicated by a new report released Wednesday by the state board of education.More >>