Birmingham PD: 1 man shot in face, another shot in foot at Aspen

News

Birmingham PD: 1 man shot in face, another shot in foot at Aspen Run Apartments

One man was shot in the face and another was shot in the foot Wednesday evening at Aspen Run Apartments.

Birmingham police say the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said there is no information available on the suspect at the moment.

