Alabaster PD trains kids to be safe

A weeklong camp in Alabaster trains children how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

Rad Kids is described as a personal empowerment safety program.

“We empower them to get out of any situation. Specifically, an adult or bigger aggressor, but we also talk about electrical safety, fire safety and other things,” Alabaster police officer Nat Parker said during Wednesday’s camp.

The classes are age appropriate. Five to 7-year-olds are grouped together. Another class teaches 8 to 12-year-olds.

“Our biggest thing is a mindset of being able to avoid a situation before it happens, be aware of surroundings, but also being forceful and having confidence,” Parker said.

Tommi Cornelius’ 6-year-old daughter is in the class.

“I’m amazed by this program. I did not expect it to be as informative and interactive with the kids as it is,” Cornelius said.

To learn about a Rad Kids program near you, go to http://www.radkids.org.

