JeffCo School Superintendent Craig Pouncey feels vindicated by new report

Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey feels vindicated by a new report released Wednesday by the state board of education.

The report conducted by an internal investigation was presented to BOE members. The document said a board member and BOE employees were involved in an alleged scheme to release an anonymous ethics complaint against Pouncey which sabotaged his efforts to become state school superintendent.

Those charges were never taken up by the ethics commission.

Pouncey filed a lawsuit over the matter.

“I think the biggest thing is I'm somewhat relieved and hope that nobody in the State of Alabama has to be subjected to what I've been subjected to," Pouncey said.

The superintendent said there are still unanswered questions about what happened and he wants answers.

State BOE member Mary Scott Hunter was accused in the report of taking part in the scheme. Hunter denied any wrongdoing.

When asked if Hunter should resign, Pouncey said everyone has to take responsibility for their actions.

