JeffCo road crews prepared to respond to emergencies

Jefferson County's road crews are on standby in case of any emergencies generated by Tropical Storm Cindy.

The crews are prepared to act if it means down trees or flooding.

At Jefferson County's Roads and Transportation Camp Ketona, trucks will swing into action if needed. The county will be working the Jefferson County EMA, monitoring the weather and any problems.

The county will use crews to clear county roads and if there is excessive rain, they will try and block roads from drivers.

"Trees. Trees across the roadway. Flooding.. If the roadway is flooded. don't go through the roadway. Back up and turn around." said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County Manager.

Petelos said their people are ready. Petelos said a county employee will be at the EMA if it's activated to get the latest information of any need in the county.

