JeffCo Commission caught off guard by new ADEM rule - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

JeffCo Commission caught off guard by new ADEM rule

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A new rule by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could end up costing Jefferson County sewer customers millions of dollars.

Wednesday David Denard, the head of the county's environmental services department informed the Jefferson County Commission they would have to cut the amount of phosphorous their waste treatment plants discharge.

This is expected to cost the county tens of millions of dollars.

Commissioners were caught off guard by the new rule and potential cost.

"The cost to the ratepayer, the cost to Jefferson County, is the primary concern and the lack of communication," said Jimmie Stephens, a JeffCo Commission President.

Stephens asked Denard and County Manager Tony Petelos to keep commissioners appraised of the latest developments.

The county has to respond to the rule change by ADEM by July 10 but the county is asking for a delay to give them more time to access what the impact will be on their budget and how to improve water treatment plants.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly