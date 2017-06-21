JeffCo Commission caught off guard by new ADEM rule

A new rule by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could end up costing Jefferson County sewer customers millions of dollars.More >>
A new rule by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could end up costing Jefferson County sewer customers millions of dollars.More >>
Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Virtual reality is more than just a three-dimensional image to Alabama’s athletic training staff.More >>
Virtual reality is more than just a three-dimensional image to Alabama’s athletic training staff.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.More >>
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.More >>
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.More >>
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.More >>
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.More >>
Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It’s just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.More >>
Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It’s just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.More >>
Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Marguis Forge is making good on a promise he made 22 years ago when he graduated valedictorian from Autaugaville High School.More >>
Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Marguis Forge is making good on a promise he made 22 years ago when he graduated valedictorian from Autaugaville High School.More >>