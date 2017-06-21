JeffCo EMA monitoring weather preps Tropical Storm Cindy

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Cindy.

The EMA is in a monitoring mode right now, watching the weather reports coming in from the coast. They want people in the county to do the same.

At this time, the EMA’s operations center is not mobilized. But that could change if heavy rains start coming in and overwhelm streams.

We are under that flash flood watch. The EMA's biggest concern remains flooding.

There are key areas around Jefferson County which continue to flood out roadways if there is a lot of rain. Bob Ammos with EMA says you should know where those streets are if you live in the area and stay away from them if water is over them.

"Turn around, don't drown. If you are approaching an area, yes, you know this street, been living in it for 20 years, but you don't know what happened. Is the street still there? Just turn around," Ammons said.

Ammons said common flooded streets are US Highway 31 and Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, Pine Valley Parkway above Tarrant, and low areas around Bessemer and Lipscomb.

The EMA watches flood gauges in look for any flooding potential.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.