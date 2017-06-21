FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms and showers continue to track north overnight

Expect a shield of soaking rain and embedded thunderstorms overnight and Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25-30mph with several inches of rainfall accumulating - especially for places west of I-65.

As we've been mentioning, there is a low-end risk for weak tornadoes in our western counties as temperatures heat up. This is the result of increased low level wind shear. This should be monitored closely. We'll provide updates with the First Alert Weather app.

For places, east of I-65 - the threat for any severe weather will remain low. We will likely see some breaks in the rain Thursday night.

More rain is expected on Friday with the possibility of a few strong storms to severe storms. We will again be watching for the possibility for quick spin-up tornadoes. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Wet weather could spoil your Friday evening plans. It is possible we could see between two and five inches of rainfall. This will result in some localized flooding. If you live in a flood prone area - you will likely experience some problems.

