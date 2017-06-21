FIRST ALERT: Cindy brings heavy rain and potential for a few severe storms

Tropical Storm Cindy is already impacting the Gulf Coast with gusty winds and heavy rain. Expect overcast skies to continue with temperatures in the mid 70s. If you see any sunshine over the next few days, it will be brief.

As the tropical system tracks farther north, we'll see increasing rain chances as well as increased wind shear. This will mean a small risk for tornadoes for points generally south of our viewing area this evening. We've already seen a number of tornado warnings along the Gulf Coast.

Expecting a shield of soaking rain and embedded thunderstorms tomorrow. Winds could gust up to 25-30mph with several inches of rainfall accumulating - especially for places west of I-65. As we've been mentioning, there is a low-end risk for weak tornadoes in our western counties tomorrow. This is the result of increased low level wind shear. This should be monitored closely. We'll provide updates with the First Alert Weather app. For places, east of I-65 - the threat for any severe weather will remain low. We will likely see some breaks in the rain Thursday night.

More rain is expected on Friday with the possibility of a few strong storms to severe storms. We will again be watching for the possibility for quick spin-up tornadoes. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Wet weather could spoil your Friday evening plans. It is possible we could see between two and five inches of rainfall. This will result in some localized flooding. If you live in a flood prone area - you will likely experience some problems.

Eventually, a cool front will "sweep" up the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. We'll continue with elevated rain chances for Saturday and Sunday as this system tracks across the area. Moisture values will remain high and this will mean clouds, rain, and thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will likely be on Saturday. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 80s.

We're heading into a much drier weather pattern next week. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s with only a few showers on Monday and dry weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

