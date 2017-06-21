Job readiness workshops held in East Alabama

Workshops to help you prepare for a job interview continue this week in East Alabama.

Two such workshops were held Wednesday in Talladega and Gadsden, teaching those who attended how to conduct themselves in job interviews.

It's open to the public whether you're seeking a job or not.

"Any information you can to improve interviewing and resume building, and also what potential employers would look for in an employee, would be great," Nashombi Obleton said.

One more workshop will be held in Talladega this week, and two more in Gadsden.

For more information on the workshop times and locations, visit this link.

