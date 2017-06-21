Tuscaloosa to explore possible zoning changes for Alberta

The City of Tuscaloosa is exploring some possible changes to zoning regulations, as a way to attract more businesses to Alberta.

Tuesday, a city council committee authorized Tuscaloosa's urban development department to study zoning and land use in Alberta. Councilman Kip Tyner said zoning put in place following the April 27, 2011 tornado, combined with rising land costs in the area, make it difficult for commercial development in Alberta. "We've seen some great progress, but it's been six years," Tyner said of his district following the tornado.

"A lot of the zonings have kept development away, to be honest with you. So I think it's 'one size does not fit all' for the (Tuscaloosa)Forward plan, and it just hasn't been as effective for Alberta."



For instance, Tyner says current zoning requires more parking than necessary for some businesses, and makes it hard to put a drive-through restaurant in the area.



Tyner said opportunities for public input and discussion would be part of the study.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.