FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Potential flooding rains, severe storms Thursday and Friday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking the outer band of rain associated with Tropical Storm Cindy advancing northward. It is going to be a wet day and flooding will become an increasing concern through Thursday. A large portion of the WBRC First Alert viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts could approach 5 inches in some places. Remember to never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. More people each year lose their life due to flooding than compared to tornadoes.



Tropical Storm Cindy is forecast to continue to bring serious flooding conditions to South Alabama, the Panhandle of Florida and Louisiana. The tornado threat will be greatest across that zone today and then shift northward on Thursday as Cindy makes landfall near Beaumont, Texas.



FIRST ALERT for possible severe storms on Thursday morning and afternoon. The greatest risk sets up mainly west of I-65. Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds will be the primary threats.



As a weakening Cindy tracks towards Memphis on Friday, we will see the risk for severe storms set up across north Mississippi, Tennessee and northwest Alabama including areas north of I-20 and west of I-65. FIRST ALERT for storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.



On Saturday, a front moving in will keep shower and storm chances around.



On Sunday, the greatest coverage of showers and storms shifts south across South Alabama to the Gulf Coast.



Early next week looks dry as of now.



