Zesty Summer Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups green beans, blanched and halved

½ cup lime juice

2 radishes, sliced

3 heirloom tomatoes, diced

2 ears of corn, grilled

1 tablespoon cilantro

1 cup Moore's Zesty Garden Herb marinade

¼ cup green onion, chopped

½ cup feta crumbles



Instructions:

Pull the outer corn husks down the ear to the base. Strip away the silk from each ear of corn by hand. Fold husks back into place, and place the ears of corn in a large bowl of cold water with 1 tablespoon of salt for 10 minutes.

Remove corn from water and shake off excess. Place the corn on the grill, close the cover and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, or until kernels are tender when pierced with a paring knife. Remove the husks and remove the kernels

In a large bowl, combine green beans, radishes, tomatoes, corn, cilantro and green onion. Stir in lime juice and Moore's Zesty Garden Herb marinade. Top with feta. Serve chilled.

