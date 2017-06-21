Honey BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

1 package elbow macaroni

1 lb cooked pork, shredded

1 ½ cups Moore's Honey BBQ Wing Sauce

1 16 oz container of sour cream

1 8 oz package of cream cheese, softened

1 12 oz can of evaporated milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, separated

Directions:

Cook elbow macaroni as instructed on package.

While macaroni is cooking, make cheese sauce by combining sour cream and cream cheese in sauce pan on medium-low heat, stirring until smooth.

Add evaporated milk to sauce pan, stirring until smooth.

In a saucepan, mix in 1 ½ cups of cheddar cheese and leave it thick.

Mix cooked macaroni together with cheese sauce.

Mix shredded pork with Moore's Honey BBQ Wing Sauce.

Plate desired amount of macaroni and top with Honey BBQ pork mixture.



