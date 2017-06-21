Teriyaki Pork Pineapple Kabobs

Ingredients:

2 cups Moore's Teriyaki Marinade

1 cup Moore's Asian Teriyaki Wing sauce

1 large pork tenderloin

Cherry tomatoes

1 pineapple

1 large sweet onion

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

Directions:

Take 1 pork tenderloin and cut into 1.5" cubes.

Cover with Moore's Teriyaki Marinade marinate for at least 30 minutes. For even more flavor, let it sit overnight.

Cut pineapple into ½" cubes, and cut bell peppers and onion into large pieces

Thread pork cubes onto skewers, alternating with tomatoes, pineapple chunks, onion and bell peppers.

Grill skewers over high heat for 15 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Turn skewers often and baste with Moore's teriyaki wing sauce.

