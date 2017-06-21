Creamy Ranch Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients:

8 cups Cauliflower florets - about one medium head

2 Tbsp. unsalted Butter

1/4 cup Moore's Creamy Ranch Buffalo Sauce

1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher salt to taste

1/2 cup Water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt the Butter and whisk in the Creamy Ranch Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Juice. Set aside.

Mix water, olive oil, and salt in a large bowl. Add cauliflower and toss until completely covered.

Spread cauliflower on baking sheet and roast for approximately 20-25 minutes

Drizzle the sauce mixture over the Cauliflower, continue roasting Cauliflower until the sauce is bubbling and brown on the edges - approx. 5-7 minutes

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.