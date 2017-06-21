Creamy Ranch Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients:
8 cups Cauliflower florets - about one medium head
2 Tbsp. unsalted Butter
1/4 cup Moore's Creamy Ranch Buffalo Sauce
1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice
2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kosher salt to taste
1/2 cup Water
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Melt the Butter and whisk in the Creamy Ranch Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Juice. Set aside.
Mix water, olive oil, and salt in a large bowl. Add cauliflower and toss until completely covered.
Spread cauliflower on baking sheet and roast for approximately 20-25 minutes
Drizzle the sauce mixture over the Cauliflower, continue roasting Cauliflower until the sauce is bubbling and brown on the edges - approx. 5-7 minutes
