FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect

First Alert: We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday at 7 p.m.

With that said, we are not expecting rainfall to match anything that they are experiencing into south/southwest Alabama. Mobile and Baldwin Counties are dealing with extreme Flash Flooding, where widespread potentially life-threatening Flash Flooding is possible.

Rain is expected to begin pushing into our area early this afternoon, through the night and into tomorrow. The best chance of flooding rains is expected to be for our western counties. The hours of this afternoon into tonight could prove to be our wettest.

As the tropical storm moves inland and weakens, the center of circulation is forecast to move to eastern Tennessee by Saturday. As a result, we will see a good chance of rain through then. Rain chances taper off by Sunday afternoon.

Moisture appears to sag a little further southward, again into South Alabama by Sunday into Monday.

Sunshine finally appears back into our forecast by Tuesday of next week!

Stay dry my friends!

