Travel insurance: Is it worth it?

Strong winds and rain continue to pound the Gulf. Storms are coming right in the middle of vacation season. A lot of people are considering canceling their plans for this week. It's a scene Kristy Mosolino founder of Wishes Travel has seen before.

"Last year Hurricane Matthew rolled into Orlando that was a big issue," she said. "We had people up on cruises in Cape Canaveral and flights were all sorts of messed up. Additionally, you had Disney World people trying to leave early."

Their vacation was a bust, but not their pockets. Mosolino said that's when travel insurance kicked in.

“If they were not able to get on their Arline flight, they would go to the local Hertz," Mosolino continued. "Because rental cars due to supply and demand could be upwards of $300. Without travel insurance that’s out of pocket."



There are two types of travel insurance, one that protects the entire trip and another that covers medical expenses.

"If you were headed down to vacation and something happens last minute can you financially be OK with possibly losing the whole vacation trip," she said.

The price can range from $35 dollars to a few hundred, but is that money worth it?

CPA and attorney Otis Stewart said yes.

“I can’t say it's not beneficial I suggest the consumer weigh the cost verses the benefit. Look at each situation individually. Look at the risk of travel nowadays. The risk of traveling is more hazardous than it was 20, 30 years ago,” explained Stewart.

Travel insurance is based on the risk: the client's age, the cost of the vacation and the number of people going.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.