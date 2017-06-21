Travel insurance: Is it worth it?

Strong winds and rain continue to pound the Gulf. Storms are coming right in the middle of vacation season.More >>
First Alert: We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs again reaching the mid 80s. The best rain chances will come after 1pm Wednesday.More >>
Picking up tennis balls is the only thing Haitham Eletrabi hates about playing tennis, so he decided to put his frustration to use and created a robotic tennis ball collector called Tennibot.More >>
Chief Anderson with Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed an elderly male was struck at the intersection of University Blvd and 21st Avenue.More >>
