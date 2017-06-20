Preparations underway all over Alabama for Tropical Storm Cindy

The state EMA is keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Cindy. Preparations are already underway throughout the state. EMA officials say right now flooding is the biggest concern.

Representatives from the National Guard, ALDOT, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and many more state agencies are all watching this storm and how it will impact you.

Jim Stefkovich is the Meteorologist for the Alabama EMA and he says right now that flooding is the biggest concern statewide and will be for the next few days. "So this is a prolonged event that will probably last all the way until Saturday morning. On top of that, depending on how much rainfall we get, then we are going to have a lot of river flooding to deal with that will last well into next week."

Officials at the state EMA are also in contact with all the local EMA offices to see how many first responders are on schedule just in case they have to dispatch some to help in other areas that might be seeing more impact from the storm.

