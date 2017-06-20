FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall expected Thursday

Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs again reaching the mid 80s. The best rain chances will come after 1pm Wednesday.

First Alert: Periods of heavy rain and a few strong storms are possible on Thursday. This appears to be our wettest day. Rain chances will climb to around 80-percent with breezy conditions. The greatest potential for strong to severe storm development is west of I-65 and south of I-20. The threat appears to be greater in Mississippi where the wind shear and instability will remain the greatest. The rainy weather will continue through Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms expected.

Gulf Coast Forecast: One of the most popular questions this week is whether or not Cindy will ruin your beach plans. Cindy is expected to make landfall between Beaumont, TX and Lake Charles, LA early Thursday as a tropical storm with winds around 45mph. This will mean increased tropical moisture, gusty winds, and potential for heavy rains for coastal areas.

Remember - Alabama's beaches will be on the wet side of the storm. However, you will likely see improving conditions by late Thursday and extending into the weekend. The heaviest rainfall and greatest potential for flooding will be in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. Some forecast models are indicating between five and eight inches of rainfall. Rainfall totals should be much lower coming up for Destin and Panama City. There will be an increasing tornado threat along the Gulf Coast for Wednesday and Thursday due to increased wind shear.

Weekend Forecast: Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. The best chances for rain will occur during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Drier weather is expected by early next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.