UPDATE: Elderly man dies after being hit by vehicle in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police confirm a man hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Downtown Tuscaloosa died as a result of his injuries.

80-year-old Tom Hammond was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 21st Avenue and University Boulevard. According to TPD, witness accounts indicate the vehicle was traveling north on 21st Avenue under a green light, when Hammond stepped into the road.

TPD says it appears the driver applied brakes but was unable to miss Hammond.

Hammond was taken to DCH and later passed away.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's accident reconstruction unit is continuing to work the case.

