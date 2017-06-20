Elderly man struck by vehicle at intersection in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Elderly man struck by vehicle at intersection in Tuscaloosa

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Chief Anderson with Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed an elderly male was struck at the intersection of University Blvd and 21st Ave.

Please check back for updates as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly