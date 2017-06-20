Auburn grad creates robot that can help you pick up tennis balls

Picking up tennis balls is the only thing Haitham Eletrabi hates about playing tennis. “I don’t think anyone likes picking up balls, but I got to this breaking point about two years ago and I said I can’t do this anymore,” said Haitham Eletrabi.

Eletrabi, who has played tennis for nine years, decided to put his frustration to use and created a robotic tennis ball collector called Tennibot. “The idea came to me about two years ago literally out of frustration. I got so tired of picking up hundreds of balls,” said Eletrabi.

Tennibot is like a Roomba vacuum cleaner but for your tennis court, except Tennibot has a GPS system and a camera that helps sensor and detect tennis balls all across the court. It took about a year-and-a-half for Eletrabi and a team of about six people to work out the design requirements.

“It has three motors, one in the front and two on the back so once it sees the ball the roller will be activated and pick up the ball and it will drop into the bucket,” said Tennibot engineer Lincoln Wang.

Tennibot has different modes that will change speed and position on the court and has a battery that can last up to five hours.

“Basically you download an app on your smart phone, you pick your Tennibot, you can tell it where you want it to pick up, and you can even tell it to bring it back to you so you don’t have to walk over there and pick up the balls it collected,” said Tennibot Software Developer Haven Barns.

Tennibot retails for $900.00 and can be pre-ordered online at www.tennibot.com. “We’ve already received hundreds of pre-orders from 38 countries around the world,” Eletrabi said.

Tennibot hopes to ship orders starting in 2018.

