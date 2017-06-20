Birmingham part of 12 city violent crime partnership

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a 12 city National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) in Washington Tuesday to combat violent crime.



Birmingham will join 11 other PSP cities.



“We can more effectively investigate and prosecute violent criminals, especially those involved in gun crimes, drug trafficking and gang violence,” Sessions told a gathering of law enforcement at the National Summit on Crime Reduction.



Details of how the data driven program will work were not immediately available, though Birmingham Mayor William Bell told WBRC the city would learn more this week.



Police Chief A.C. Roper are among Birmingham representatives at the summit.



“We will be able to delve deeper into some of the factors to eliminate crime,” Mayor Bell said about the PSP.



Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Posey of Alabama’s Northern District issued a statement praising the partnership.



“For us to be included in this National Public Safety Partnership means that we will get additional support from the Department of Justice for our ongoing and future efforts. This is further recognition of the fine work being done by the Birmingham Police Department, the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies working to find innovative solutions to the violent crime problem in Birmingham,” Posey said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.



