Long ER wait times causing concern for EMS companies

It's been a busy couple of months for Blount EMS. Combined with several fatal wrecks, they answer an average of 23 calls a day.



In about 70 percent of them, the patient wants to go to a hospital in Birmingham. But it's the wait times when they arrive that's causing the service great concern.

“If it's something that can hold for the more critical patients, we may wait on the wall one, two, up to four hours,” says Shawn Gregory, the Operations Manager for Blount EMS. He says that's how long paramedics can wait until they can d rop the patient off. Then it's an hour drive back.



“It puts a large strain on units available in the county which becomes an issue of patient delay,” Gregory explains.



But it's not just smaller, rural departments like Blount EMS that are seeing the problem. Larger ones in the Birmingham metro say they're seeing it as well.

And they say, it's been going on for years.



A spokesperson for the Alabama Hospital Association says there can be a number of reasons for the wait times: some people who don't have insurance or preventative care let a problem go until it is an emergency. Then there are those who go to the ER when their problem really doesn't warrant it.



They say over the years the wait times have gone down. But they say it's an issue they continue to work on.



Shawn Gregory says more can be done. “Being proactive, especially in emergency care, being proactive is the way to go. I think we could do better.”







