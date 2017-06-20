Person shot in stomach on Avenue C in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Person shot in stomach on Avenue C in Ensley

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a person has been shot in the stomach in the 1600 block of Ave. C in Ensley.

The victim is being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Please check back for updates to this developing situation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly