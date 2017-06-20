Tuscaloosa human trafficking suspect arrested

"It's the fastest growing crime in America," according to Lt. Darren Beams with Tuscaloosa Police.

That's why officers are trying to put the brakes on the crime here in West Alabama.

"We knew some human trafficking was going on in the Tuscaloosa area based on an operation we conducted June 8th and 9th," Beams told WBRC.

Authorities investigated a possible prostitution ring operating in the 4100 block of E McFarland Blvd more than a week ago. Beams says they met two human trafficking victims who provided information on 26-year-old James Edward Warren.

Monday, U.S. Marshals captured Jackson hiding out in the woods of Jackson, Mississippi. He was booked on two human trafficking charges before bonding out of jail Tuesday.

Investigators say interstate access makes Tuscaloosa a hot spot for would be human traffickers. So they're monitoring social media and websites offering questionable services in the Druid City

They're focused on rescuing the victim trapped by traffickers. "They'll threaten other family members if the person doesn't stay in this lifestyle. They'll threaten to kill other family members or they'll withhold money," Beams went on to say.

