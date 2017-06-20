Number of delinquent Birmingham water customers dropping

The Birmingham Water Works Board started turning off water to homes that are behind on paying their water and sewer bill on June 1.

"It's not the case you have to pay us full. The message we want to get to our customers is this: We have not collected on our account in seven months. It's time for us to reinforce that collection," Rick Jackson, spokesman for the BWWB said.

Here are the numbers: In May, there was about 35,000 delinquent accounts. That number dropped to 24,000 as of June 1 when the crackdown started. As of last week, the number is a little more than 10,000.

As of this week, the Birmingham Water Works Board has turned off water to about 1,100 homes. "A lot of those customers, as soon as they have their water disconnected, they are right back in to make their payments before our guys are back in the building," Jackson said.

Jackson says about 40% of those whose water service was terminated start a payment plan to restore it quickly. The Birmingham Water Works Board will tell you it's unfortunate they had to crackdown on delinquent bills, but without it could be looking at increasing water rates. "There are a number of ways to avoid this from happening, but you know the sad thing is a lot of people won't pay regardless of their opportunities. We have to uphold our responsibility of turning off those delinquent accounts," Jackson said.

The BWWB has the H2O Foundation along with the Salvation Army and various utility assistance programs in the city to help people pay their bills.

