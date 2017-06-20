Number of delinquent Birmingham water customers dropping

Chief Anderson with Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed an elderly male was struck at the intersection of University Blvd and 21st Avenue.More >>
Chief Anderson with Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed an elderly male was struck at the intersection of University Blvd and 21st Avenue.More >>
It's been a busy couple of months for Blount EMS. Combined with several fatal wrecks, they answer an average of 23 calls a day. In about 70 percent of them, the patient wants to go...More >>
It's been a busy couple of months for Blount EMS.More >>
"It's the fastest growing crime in America," according to Lt. Darren Beams with Tuscaloosa Police. That's why officers are trying to put the brakes on the crime here in West Alabama. "We knew some human...More >>
"It's the fastest growing crime in America," according to Lt. Darren Beams with Tuscaloosa Police.More >>
A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.More >>
A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a 12 city National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) in Washington Tuesday to combat violent crime. Birmingham will join 11 other PSP cities...More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a 12 city National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) in Washington Tuesday to combat violent crime.More >>