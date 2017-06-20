Neighbors witness officer-involved shooting in Roebuck neighborhood

People in one Roebuck neighborhood are thankful others were not hurt after an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and a police officer Monday evening.More >>
This is going to be a wet week because of a stalled out front and an approaching Tropical Storm Cindy. Forecast models are suggesting rainfall totals between three and four inches by Friday evening. This will result in localized flooding issues for places that are especially flood-prone.More >>
A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.More >>
In a five- to-three vote Monday evening, the Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission voted against a rezoning request that would allow plans for a new retail development to move forward.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is trying to organize, and if it does later today it could be named Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
