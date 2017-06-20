Neighbors witness officer-involved shooting in Roebuck neighborhood

People in one Roebuck neighborhood are thankful others were not hurt after an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and a police officer Monday evening.

On Monday, a man was spotted on Rose Drive with a gun. An unmarked police car arrived - part of the East Precinct Task Force. They responded to an earlier call at Wal-Mart where shots were fired involving several young men who were detained.

The officer identified himself. That's when police say the suspect fired several times at the officer. One bullet hit Samuel Williams' house. Williams lives at the corner of Rose Drive and Carrol Drive.

"He was shooting at the police. The police was shooting at him. Bullet went through the side of the window there. My son was sitting in the chair and missed him. Maybe eight to ten inches," Williams said.

The Vietnam veteran’s 38-year-old son was sitting in the den at the time.

Across the street, Jacoby Fitts was also at home when the gunfire erupted. "When we heard the gunshots, the first thing I did, I ran to secure all the doors and I ran to get my family. I pushed them into the back room. Make sure everyone was safe and protected," Fitts said. Fitts said he later saw the suspect collapse after being shot.

People in the neighborhood say it’s a quiet area which hasn't seen any violence like this in the past. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter as a matter of procedure involving an officer shooting.

