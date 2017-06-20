At Your School: Walker High alumni tour new Jasper High building

About a dozen members of Walker High School's class reunion got a first look inside the new Jasper High School. From all the ooh's and ahh's, you'd hardly think there was ever any hard feelings, but for months so many Walker High alums pleaded with the Jasper City school system to keep Walker as the name.

Janice Collins is in the group, class of 67, 68, and 69 taking the walk through the beautifully tiled hallways of Jasper High.

"This place is beautiful. I am so proud of it. I've got grandchildren here," said Collins. "We were excited. We were a little sad that the name was going to be changing. That goes with the change. We were Walker, and now we are Jasper."

In the foyer, there is a display of artifacts from the old Walker High including a cheerleader uniform from years gone by, a pageant dress and photo from Leigh Sherer, Miss Alabama 1995, and more. Close to the Media Center, there is another display case with a history of the old Walker High.

Danny Latham wanted to be sure we saw the building where all of their great memories happened.

Latham says, "This picture is the high school picture where we graduated. This was Walker County High School and then later it was walker High School - the building they moved out of to this one. Now this is Jasper High School."

He explained Jasper City schools had purchased it from Walker County schools.

When we asked if he was proud of this new school, Latham says, "Oh yes, our students deserve this and we are proud to have the facility."

Jimmie Alexander told us he was a teacher for 15 years at the old Walker High then went to work in the coal mines and once he retired, he was offered a job as the Athletic Director and served as AD until he retired in 2015.

Alexander explains why the old Walker building just couldn't be added onto and saved as a high school for the future generations of students. "The facilities are so much farther advanced than the old building. The technology that we have today, the old building wouldn't accommodate it. Every science classroom has its own lab. There was only one lab previously, so there are advancements and hopefully our children will take advantage of it."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.