Tuscaloosa Co. judicial assistant faces drug charges

A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.
Mattie Neal Newell, 29, of Northport is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Tuscaloosa Police say Newell sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions.
Newell is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where she is being held on a $66,000 bond.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.