Tuscaloosa Co. judicial assistant faces drug charges

A judicial assistant in Tuscaloosa County faces drug charges following a month long investigation.

Mattie Neal Newell, 29, of Northport is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Tuscaloosa Police say Newell sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions.

Newell is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where she is being held on a $66,000 bond.

