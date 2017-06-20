Planning & Zoning Commission votes against Springbrook rezoning request

In a five- to-three vote Monday evening, the Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission voted against a rezoning request that would allow plans for a new retail development to move forward. However, developers with the project say they plan to take their request onto the Tuscaloosa City Council, which makes a final decision on the matter.



Springbrook Investments, LLC is requesting rezoning for a portion of the Springbrook neighborhood, which is just off McFarland Boulevard. In 2015, the Planning and Zoning Commission previously voted against the rezoning request. Since then, developers made changes to the plan that they said would give the city and neighbors more control over the details of the development. But, even with the changes, the commission voted it down, amid objections from neighbors.



Springbrook resident Susie Smith was at the meeting to speak against the rezoning. She was pleased with the commission’s decision. “I am glad that they stuck to their official documents, their mandates from their ordinances, and supported the neighborhood in our wish to maintain the integrity of our neighborhood and not have commercial development within the bounds of our neighborhood,” Smith said.



Smith said she hoped Monday’s vote would put an end to the request.



Planning and Zoning Commission member Steven Rumsey voted in favor of the rezoning. He called it a difficult case, where an established neighborhood runs along the city’s major retail corridor.

“There’s been numerous master plans drawn up and McFarland is routinely shown as a commercial corridor,” Rumsey said. “McFarland Blvd. and 15th Street are really the only places that national retailers want to locate. If you want to bring in quality retail, you have to be able to offer up sites on McFarland.”



Rumsey also noted the importance of retail to Tuscaloosa’s tax revenue.



The vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission is a recommendation. The Tuscaloosa City Council makes a final decision on the rezoning request.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

