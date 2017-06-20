FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tropical system to cause downpours locally, worst weather along the coast

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is trying to organize, and if it does later today it could be named Tropical Storm Cindy. The center of circulation is about 200 miles off the Louisiana coast and the forecast is for the soon to be storm to track slowly northwest and move in along the western Louisiana coast late tomorrow night into Thursday morning.



The impacts will be felt a long distance from this storm system in the form of rain. Flash flooding potential is high along the Gulf Coast including South Alabama and into the Panhandle of Florida. 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts is expected between Tuesday and Thursday.



Central Alabama will also see rainy weather at times. Today the best chance continues for counties along I-20 and especially south. On Wednesday, rain chances will be greatest in the same areas and especially southwest. Thursday looks the wettest even though the center of the storm system will be well to our west. Rain and storms appear likely and the three-day rainfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches.



The tropical system will not only produce heavy rainfall but cause rough seas and potentially cause a few strong storms to form and spin up brief tornadoes along the coast. We also have Tropical Storm Bret that poses no threat to the U.S. at this time and will stay south of the islands, including Puerto Rico.



Friday looks much drier and then the remnants of Cindy get scooped up by an approaching front which arrives on Saturday into Sunday. It’s too early to get too specific about the rain forecast this weekend so please check back for updates as we get closer.



Tracking scattered showers locally and a system in the Gulf on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.