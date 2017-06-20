Steak and Chimichurri Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 French Bread Loaf

Approx. 4 oz. grilled and sliced petite tenderloin - seasoned with seasoning salt, Worcestershire sauce

1 oz. provolone cheese

4 roma tomato slices

2 oz. chimichurri sauce

Directions:

Cut open sandwich bread, spread out the thinly sliced steak over both the top and bottom for even toasting/heating. Lay 2 slices of provolone cheese. Toast in an oven set at 375°-400° for approx. 10 minutes until bread toasts and cheese is melted. Remove, add 4 sliced Roma tomatoes, and approx. 2 oz chimichurri.

